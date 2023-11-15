TSSAA football playoff score predictions, including Oakland-Riverdale rematch

One Murfreesboro area high school football team will be attempting to reach the BlueCross Bowl for the first time and two archrivals will be battling for a Class 6A state semifinal berth as the TSSAA state playoffs resume Friday night.

With three teams still remaining, here's a preview of the two games involving area teams, including score predictions by The Daily News Journal's Cecil Joyce:

Game of the Week

Oakland (10-2) at Riverdale (10-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

A lot of Patriot win streaks (home, league, vs. county opponents) were snapped when the Warriors came from behind to pull off a 25-24 win at Oakland during Week 11. Riverdale executed a two-point conversion, in which the pass was tipped three times before falling in the hands of a diving Braylen Vanderbilt, and then recovered an Oakland fumble at midfield in the closing minute. Oakland led that game 17-0 at halftime before Riverdale and Mr. Football semifinalist Braden Graham passed for more than 250 yards in the second half.

In a battle of Mr. Football hopefuls, Oakland semifinalist Daune Morris has excelled the past three games, racking up 780 total yards and six touchdowns. He has 2,066 yards from scrimmage with 26 TDs. Graham has passed for 3,378 yards with 42 touchdowns and only three interceptions. His top target has been Brock Montgomery, who has 73 receptions for 1,238 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Riverdale has defeated Green Hill (50-13) and Cookeville (48-21) in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Oakland has knocked off Gallatin (38-3) and Mt. Juliet (24-2).

Joyce's pick: Oakland 27, Riverdale 24.

Riverdale's head football coach Will Kriesky, left talks with Oakland's head football coach Kevin Creasy before the start of the Battle of the Boro football game between Oakland and Riverdale at Oakland on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

MTCS (10-1) at Columbia Academy (8-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The winner of this DII-A semifinal contest will reach the BlueCross Bowl. Neither team has played in a state title game. The team that advances will play Nov. 30 in Chattanooga vs. the winner of the Friendship Christian vs. Nashville Christian semifinal.

MORE: How 5 TSSAA football region rematches could have different endings in high school playoffs

The first time these two met was an instant classic during Week 1, with the Cougars winning 33-31 in three overtimes. It's a rematch of Mr. Football semifinalists in MTCS' Eli Wilson (1,854 total yards, 32 TDs) and CA's Montae Baldwin (1,919 yards from scrimmage, 26 TDs). Wilson ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the first game. Baldwin rushed for 173 yards and two TDs in that contest. The Bulldogs are also good through the air, as Connor Rosson has passed for 1,952 yards with 22 TDs. Columbia Academy has averaged 53 points during their past three games, but the MTCS defense has allowed just 13 points per game.

Joyce's pick: MTCS 36, Columbia Academy 30.

Last week: 5-0. Season: 86-23.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TSSAA football playoffs: Riverdale-Oakland, MTCS score predictions