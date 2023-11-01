TSSAA football playoff predictions: Columbia defense needs big game to beat Centennial
Each week is more important than the last for Columbia area high schools that qualified for the 2023 TSSAA football playoffs.
The postseason begins Friday. Here’s a look at the area’s top first-round matchups.
Game of the week
Columbia (7-3) at Centennial (8-2)
Time: 7 p.m. When: Friday
This is one of the most intriguing first-round games in Class 5A. Centennial boasts an offense averaging 33.5 points, but its 24-12 loss to Page two weeks ago showed that it can be slowed down by pressuring quarterback Elisha Nieves. No. 3 seed Columbia could do the same if three-star defensive lineman Jhrevious Hall can ignite the Lions’ front.
Palmateer's prediction: Centennial 35, Columbia 28
Independence (5-5) at Smyrna (6-4)
Time: 7 p.m. When: Friday
Independence’s road through Region 6-6A was a little more challenging than what Smyrna faced in Region 5-6A. But the No. 4 seed Eagles have struggled to score in the second half of the season, averaging six points in their last four games. A big defensive performance, plus a few big plays from quarterback Luke McNeilly and Brayden Needham, could go a long way in this one.
Palmateer's prediction: Smyrna 21, Independence 10
Summit (4-6) at Antioch (4-6)
Time: 7 p.m. When: Friday
Summit quarterback Mason McElhaney threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in a 32-17 win over Independence that secured the Spartans a No. 3 seed in the Class 6A playoffs. Summit returns to the postseason after a year's absence and will face the next big Metro Nashville quarterback, Antioch freshman Andre Adams.
Palmateer's prediction: Antioch 24, Summit 21
Mt. Pleasant (8-2) at Riverside (8-2)
Time: 7 p.m. When: Friday
Mt. Pleasant came up just shy of a top seed in the Class 2A playoffs due to last week’s 56-52 loss to Loretto. Mt. Pleasant quarterback Nick Brown was 17-of-27 passing for 420 yards with six TDs and two interceptions. Darien Meza caught 10 passes for 233 yards and four TDs for Mt. Pleasant. Since a 22-15 loss to Huntingdon, Riverside has beaten three opponents by a combined 132-33.
Palmateer's prediction: Mt. Pleasant 48, Riverside 30
Milan (8-2) at Lewis County (9-1)
Time: 7 p.m. When: Friday
Brycen McDonald was 10-of-16 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns in Lewis County’s 48-13 win over Waverly, which secured a No. 2 seed in the Class 2A playoffs. The Panthers had three 100-yard performers. Bentley Kelsey had 103 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Chaz Sparkman had 108 yards receiving. Drew Ray rushed for 101 yards and two scores.
Palmateer’s prediction: Lewis County 28, Milan 27
