TSSAA football playoff highlights: Page defense suffocates Southwind in semifinal victory
Page football handed Southwind its first loss of the season in a 10-7 TSSAA Class 5A semifinal victory. Watch video highlights from the game.
Texas’ time in the Big 12 is not over just yet.
Teams are starting to clinch spots in the NBA in-season tournament.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Tulane’s defense forced five turnovers and got two pivotal fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter to hold off UTSA.
The supporting cast has completely fallen apart, and fixing it might mean risking a little friction with their star QB.
It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
Ohio State fans will be furious if Ryan Day loses a third straight game to Michigan, and emotion will trump all reason.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 12 in the NFL.
This will be the third straight game Higgins misses for the Bengals with a hamstring injury.
The Commanders have allowed 76 points in their last two games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
The 49ers didn't play with their food on Thanksgiving.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
The Packers have been waiting all season for an impact from Christian Watson.
At the end of the day, it was just another Lions Thanksgiving loss.
The 2023 F1 season has reached its conclusion. Sunday’s twilight Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will officially wrap up a season in which we saw the most dominant season ever as Max Verstappen cruised to his third straight world drivers championship.
Purdue has November mastered. To silence critics, the Boilermakers need to perform in March, too.