TSSAA football playoff highlights: Brentwood beats Summit to improve to 12-0
Brentwood football is 12-0 for the first time since 1998 after it beat Summit, 38-14, in the TSSAA second round. Baylor Hayes threw for 261 yards.
Brentwood football is 12-0 for the first time since 1998 after it beat Summit, 38-14, in the TSSAA second round. Baylor Hayes threw for 261 yards.
Johnson led all Wildcats players with 14 points as Arizona topped Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundations and some to avoid when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 10.
College Football Playoff leaders continue to move closer to adjusting the postseason format in the wake of realignment.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.
Nobody in NFL history has come close to recovering from a torn Achilles as fast as Rodgers would need to. Why are we even entertaining the notion this could happen?
Two fantasy-friendly teams will square off in Week 10, but which of them will put on the best performance? Jorge Martin and Scott Pianowski pick their sides.
Nick Freidel scored five points in the final 3.8 seconds of regulation to force OT vs. Kent State.
There are two top-10 matchups on tap as Michigan visits Penn State and Georgia hosts Ole Miss.
The Bears pulled off an important win against the Panthers on Thursday.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Although the spread would indicate otherwise, Washington and Oregon both have tests this week that could push either off track for the Pac-12 title.
The Panthers didn't get one offensive touchdown on Thursday night.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Despite having starred in one of the best games of the NFL season, Stroud didn't want to talk about any of it — not immediately, at least. Instead, he got more personal and pressing.
There's an unexpected level of concern in the fantasy streets over Lamar Jackson. Andy Behrens explains why there's no reason to worry.
Two of our analysts see big things for the Lions in a great spot against the Chargers. What else are they predicting for Week 10?
If the Seminoles go undefeated and wins the ACC championship, it will get into the College Football Playoff. But should they?