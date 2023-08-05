TSSAA football highlights: Maryville vs. Oak Ridge scrimmage
Maryvile football hosted a scrimmage against Oak Ridge on Friday, two weeks before the start of the TSSAA football season.
Maryvile football hosted a scrimmage against Oak Ridge on Friday, two weeks before the start of the TSSAA football season.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
When you need to wake up to catch Women's World Cup games, where to watch and more.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde react to the news that the Big Ten will be adding the University of Oregon and University of Washington.
Could four teams be joining the Big 12 from the Pac-12?
Oregon and Washington left for the Big Ten on Friday while Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are headed to the Big 12.
The defections of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 come on the heels of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 last week.
The Saints were aggressive in pursuing Derek Carr.
Sanders called out the hypocrisy of those who chastise players for chasing money but not school administrators.
Judon had been pushing for a new deal with the Patriots.
Sills was indicted in February, less than two weeks before the Eagles played in the Super Bowl.
Anthony Davis averaged 25.9 points for the Lakers last season.
I'm not buying into the Justin Fields hype. Prove me wrong.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its fastest track this weekend as the chase for the final playoff spots heats up.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Kamara pleaded no contest to a lesser charge in July.
The first meeting of super-teams was dominated by the Aces in late June. They’ll meet again Sunday, this time in Brooklyn, for the second of five scheduled meetings before the postseason.
Max Fried returns to the mound for the first time since May 5.
Ware will be enshrined on Saturday.
Matt Harmon and Fantasy Points' Scott Barrett conclude 'Rankings Week' by trying to identify the hardest players to rank and project in fantasy drafts this month.