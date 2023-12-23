TSSAA football: Hardin County coach Matthew Smith steps down, will remain AD

Matthew Smith is wrapping up one chapter of his career to focus on another.

The 13-year Hardin County football coach is stepping down from his coaching position to focus on his duties as athletic director.

Smith announced his decision in a statement to the school on Friday.

“It has been a great honor to serve as the Head Football Coach at Hardin County High School for the past thirteen years,” Smith wrote. “Most importantly to me have been the relationships made with the players and their families, our coaching staff and their families, our school system administration, faculty and staff, our local businesses, churches and organizations and the many great supporters in our community as we have all worked together as a team to make Hardin County Football the best it could be.”

The Tigers have made the TSSAA playoffs every season since 2012. The Tigers were 104-45 under Smith’s tutelage since 2011 with nine playoff wins and two quarterfinal appearances in 2019-20.

Alex Seaton, who completed his ninth season as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator, will assume the head coaching duties on an interim basis until a replacement hire is found.

“There is no place like Jim Carroll Stadium and Hardin County High School on a Friday night in the fall,” Smith said. “I look forward to continuing to support our Football Program and all our Athletic Programs at HCHS to make them the best they can be.”

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: TSSAA football: Matthew Smith steps down as Hardin County head coach