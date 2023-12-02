TSSAA football championships scores: Tennessee high school football scoreboard
Here are the TSSAA football championship scores from state title games in the 2023 Tennessee high school football BlueCross Bowl games this week.
All games are being played at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.
FROM FRIDAY: Inside final seconds of Page’s heartbreaker vs Knoxville West in TSSAA football title game
TOM KREAGER: After Alcoa's 9th straight title, time for TSSAA to examine success-based reclassification
TSSAA football championships scores 2023
Thursday
Division II-AA: CPA 35, Boyd-Buchanan 13
Division II-A: MTCS 28, Friendship Christian 13
Division II-AAA: McCallie 34, Baylor 28
Friday
Class 3A: Alcoa 42, East Nashville 20
Class 1A: South Pittsburg 14, McKenzie 7
Class 5A: Knoxville West 24, Page 19
Saturday
Class 4A: Upperman (14-0) vs. Pearl-Cohn (14-0), 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT
Class 2A: East Robertson (13-1) vs. Riverside (12-2), 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT
Class 6A: Oakland (12-2) vs. Houston (12-2), 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football championships scores: Tennessee high school football scoreboard