TSSAA football championships scores: Tennessee high school football scoreboard

Here are the TSSAA football championship scores from state title games in the 2023 Tennessee high school football BlueCross Bowl games this week.

All games are being played at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

TSSAA football championships scores 2023

Thursday

Division II-AA: CPA 35, Boyd-Buchanan 13

Division II-A: MTCS 28, Friendship Christian 13

Division II-AAA: McCallie 34, Baylor 28

Friday

Class 3A: Alcoa 42, East Nashville 20

Class 1A: South Pittsburg 14, McKenzie 7

Class 5A: Knoxville West 24, Page 19

Saturday

Class 4A: Upperman (14-0) vs. Pearl-Cohn (14-0), 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT

Class 2A: East Robertson (13-1) vs. Riverside (12-2), 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT

Class 6A: Oakland (12-2) vs. Houston (12-2), 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT

