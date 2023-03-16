TSSAA boys state highlights: Douglass cruises past York Institute, 81-53, in 2A quarters

Associated Press

A successful coach at a small school enters the NCAA Tournament with speculation swirling about being a candidate at a more glamorous school, forcing that coach to dodge questions about his future before the most important games of the season. “You're not hired by the internet,” Iona coach Rick Pitino said. Pitino has the Gaels in the tournament as champions of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for the second time in his three seasons at the private Catholic school in New Rochelle, just north of New York City.