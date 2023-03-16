TSSAA boys state highlights: Douglass cruises past York Institute, 81-53, in 2A quarters
Douglass had four players in double figures led by Taquez Butler's 23 points to lead it past York Institute, 81-53 in the 2A quarterfinal Thursday.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Bobby Hurley has been great for the Sun Devils men's basketball team, but it's not enough to keep things going.
The Madness is here. Follow along live as experts break down all the action on the NCAA tournament's opening day.
Princeton has taken down a Pac-12 team in the NCAA tournament again.
"He just freaking threw it!"
Michael Jordan is expected to keep a minority share of the franchise when a deal is reached.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
College basketball experts from all around the country gave us their picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Iga Swiatek has led criticism of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova after she wore the shirt before her third-round match
Yahoo Sports spoke to talent evaluators across the NFL, and they agreed on key points that will impact Elliott going forward.
A successful coach at a small school enters the NCAA Tournament with speculation swirling about being a candidate at a more glamorous school, forcing that coach to dodge questions about his future before the most important games of the season. “You're not hired by the internet,” Iona coach Rick Pitino said. Pitino has the Gaels in the tournament as champions of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for the second time in his three seasons at the private Catholic school in New Rochelle, just north of New York City.
Desmond Bane was ejected from Wednesday's Memphis Grizzlies game against the Miami Heat after committing a flagrant foul against Kevin Love
With the new league year beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent, with a large asterisk. As a player subject to the non-exclusive franchise tag, Jackson can speak to any teams that possess their original first-round picks for 2023 and 2024. He can go to them. They [more]
Favorites, contenders, pretenders and those just along for the ride, we rank every team in the NCAA men's tournament from 1 to 64.
Giannis Antetokounmpo said he would pay Lopez' fine Monday night.
Missouri used a second-half scoring spurt from Kobe Brown to win its first NCAA Tournament game in 13 years, beating Utah State 76-65 on Thursday. The seventh-seeded Tigers (25-9) held on from there, stopping a six-game tournament skid with their first win since beating Clemson in the first round in 2010. Missouri advanced to play 15th-seeded Princeton in the second round of the South Region.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger give their men’s March Madness Final Four predictions along with reacting to the firing of Syracuse’s Brent Axe on today’s episode.
Myles Jack‘s first year in Pittsburgh was also his last. The Steelers have cut Jack today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A veteran linebacker who played his first six seasons in Jacksonville, Jack signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Steelers a year ago. Cutting him today saves $8 million in salary cap [more]
Kevin Durant emerged out of the back area of the Phoenix Suns' practice facility onto the court and started getting up shots.
Jon Jones isn't sure he'll be fighting Stipe Miocic in July, prompting a short response from the former heavyweight champion.