How the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl's top college prospects fared in Thursday's championship games

CHATTANOOGA – The first day of the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl state championship games are over. Here is how the top Power 5 college prospects fared after Thursday Division II title games.

Amari Jefferson, Baylor, Sr.: The Mr. Football finalist and Alabama commit finished two yards shy of tying a state championship record for most receiving yards in a title game when he caught eight passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-28 loss to McCallie in the Division II-AAA finale.

Max LeBlanc, Baylor, Sr.: LeBlanc is an Ohio State commit had three receptions for 32 yards. He missed the majority of the fourth quarter with a leg injury as Baylor mounted a comeback attempt.

Whit Muschamp, Baylor, Sr.: The Vanderbilt commit, was 13-of-22 passing for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Cameron Sparks, Baylor, Jr.: Sparks is ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the nation and No. 2 prospect in Tennessee for the 2025 class. He had a pair of catches for 16 yards.

Owen Cabell, CPA, So.: The 6-3, 195-pound wide receiver who has offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt and UNLV had a pair of catches for 65 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of CPA's 35-13 win over Boyd Buchanan Thursday.

Ondre Evans, CPA, Sr.: Evans who had more than 30 offers that included Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Ole Miss and NC State, and is a Georgia commit had three tackles and two pass break-ups in Thursday's win.

Crews Law, CPA, Sr.: Law committed to North Carolina, was named the championship game MVP after running for 121 yards and a 73-yard TD in the first quarter. He also finished with nine tackles on defense.

CPA’s Crews Law (11) pushes down Boyd Buchanan's Sebastian Jones (3) during the fourth quarter of a Division II-AA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Jackson Mathews, CPA, Sr.: Mathews committed to the Vols in September and had three tackles with a pass break-up. He also caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Braden Streeter just before halftime to give the Lions a 21-3 lead.

Marcellus Barnes, McCallie, Sr.: The four-star recruit and the No. 9-ranked prospect in Tennessee who committed to Virginia Tech finished with two tackles and in interception and held Baylor to 0-for-4 on fourth down plays.

Carson Gentle, McCallie, Sr.: The 6-3, 241-pound defensive lineman and Tennessee commit put pressure on Baylor's offense with two tackles, one for a loss and three quarterback pressures.

Jeremy St-Hilaire, McCallie, Sr.: Another Vandy QB commit, Hilaire carved up Baylor's defense, going 22-for-28 for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: How top college prospects fared in state championships