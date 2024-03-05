TSSAA basketball playoffs: Hume-Fogg beats Chester County for state tournament berth
Hume-Fogg beat Chester County 50-32 to advance to the TSSAA Class 3A state basketball tournament, its first appearance in 35 years.
Hume-Fogg beat Chester County 50-32 to advance to the TSSAA Class 3A state basketball tournament, its first appearance in 35 years.
Everything you need to keep up with the major women's conference tournaments across the country this week.
“Russ is easy to sign cuz he’s at the minimum,” one agent texted. “Russ is hard to sign cuz he’s Russ.”
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Where might he land?
To nobody's surprise, the Russell Wilson era is over in Denver.
Edwards pulled the assailant away from the 80-year-old victim.
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly asked for a penalty against Fernando Alonso to be rescinded.
Kelce let his emotions show after 13 years with the Eagles.
A surging Joaquin Niemann, a resurgent Anthony Kim and a painful penalty headline this week's Monday Leaderboard.
Alex Morgan, just two short weeks ago, was being phased out as the USWNT striker. On Sunday, she keyed a Gold Cup quarterfinal win over Colombia.
Boston's 44-point halftime lead was the largest in the storied history of the franchise.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
The Lakers superstar said Saturday night that "everybody wanted to see me fail when I got to the league," but that simply isn't true.
Clark has broken Maravich's 54-year-old record and become the NCAA's leading scorer.
One personnel man noted that he saw Caleb Williams gravitate toward Odunze on more than one occasion this week, a reality that has likely fed into buzz that the Bears could maneuver to pair Odunze with Williams.
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
The calendar has flipped to March and that means the Madness will be upon us soon. Saturday's slate of action was a worthy appetizer to the main course later this month.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.