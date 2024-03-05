TSSAA basketball highlights: Daniel Cochran's 28 points leads Brentwood past Hillsboro in sectional
Daniel Cochran had 28 points and nine rebounds as Brentwood shocked Hillsboro, 45-40, Monday to earn a TSSAA basketball state tournament trip.
