TSSAA basketball highlights: Clarksville sweeps Dickson County
Imari Berry scored 23 points to lead Clarksville girls basketball over Dickson County, while Kellen Howard's 21 points helped the boys snap a six-game skid.
Imari Berry scored 23 points to lead Clarksville girls basketball over Dickson County, while Kellen Howard's 21 points helped the boys snap a six-game skid.
The Dolphins have largely been labeled a finesse team. If there’s ever a weekend to shed that label and establish a perceived sense of physicality (every NFL team is physical, the sport demands it), this is it.
The Yankees got some much-needed rotation help Thursday.
Fantasy Basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down why he's very concerned about this group of prominent players.
The Pittsburgh Steelers safety missed three games after injuring his knee.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
The Cubs finally made a move this offseason, adding the left-hander who led Team Japan to WBC victory.
The Packers cornerback stepped on a teammate's foot Wednesday
Patriots owner Robert Kraft insists that both Brady and Belichick fueled the Patriots' unprecedented run of success, but the debate will continue to rage on.
What a wild week it's been in the NFL (and football in general). We saw titans of the game in Pete Carroll and Nick Saban retiring from coaching while the Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick after a 24-year marriage. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into all the coaching news and preview a stacked Wild Card weekend slate.
Kraft seemed to suggest that coaching and personnel power will not be consolidated in the succession plan for Belichick.
"I felt like I could have done a better job if I was younger," the former Alabama coach said.
Hurts injured the finger during the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Giants.
Belichick moving on from the Patriots after 24 seasons brought out a big reaction from current and former players.
Detroit had an injury scare with its rookie tight end in Week 18.
Brady won six of his seven Super Bowls with Belichick and the Patriots.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Denzel Ward was limited in practice.
Smart sustained the injury during a win over the Mavericks.
U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel presented Shohei Ohtani with the visa.
Three games will take place in London, and one game will be held in Munich.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.