TSSA football highlights: Alcoa beat East Nashville to win its ninth straight state title
Alcoa took down East Nashville 42-20 in the Class 3A state championship. Eli Graf earned the game's MVP award after four total touchdowns.
Alcoa took down East Nashville 42-20 in the Class 3A state championship. Eli Graf earned the game's MVP award after four total touchdowns.
Dak Prescott is the hottest quarterback in the NFL.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
It's time for the Pac-12 Championship game. Here's how to watch Washington and Oregon face off tonight.
Which NFC powerhouse will provide the most fantasy points on Sunday afternoon? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Which Week 13 games will provide the most fantasy juice? Matt Harmon delivers his full-scale rundown of the slate.
As the first portion of the NBA season unfolds, each week we will highlight a handful of make-or-break players who will determine their teams' fortunes, for better or worse.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Keller avoided prison time after apologizing for his actions on Jan. 6.
Which sleepers will awaken in Week 13? Scott Pianowski reveals his list.
Which NBA teams are providing the most fantasy juice so far through the 2023-24 season? Dan Titus ranks the squads.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff's four-team era, eight Power 5 teams enter championship weekend with one loss or fewer
DK Metcalf was just expressing a slang term when he used sign language.
Hill used Kevin Fitzgibbons' phone during his Week 6 backflip touchdown celebration.
In a rematch of the 2023 Final Four, both No. 7 LSU and No. 9 Virginia Tech showed how much the landscape can change in eight months.
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
The Cowboys couldn't be stopped on offense in a big win over the Seahawks.