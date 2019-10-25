Tsitsipas wins at Swiss Indoors to set up SF against Federer

The Associated Press
  • Reilly Opelka of the United States reacts after winning the quarter-final match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)
  • Reilly Opelka of the United States returns a ball to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their quarter-final match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)
  • Roger Federer of Switzerland, left, and his coach Severin Luethi prepare for a training session for the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Friday, Oct.25, 2019. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)
  • Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas looks on during his second round match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
  • Switzerland's Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd after winning his second round match against Moldova's Radu Albot, during the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
1 / 5

Tsitsipas wins at Swiss Indoors to set up SF against Federer

Reilly Opelka of the United States reacts after winning the quarter-final match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) -- With Roger Federer getting an unexpected day off Friday, his next opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas had to work hard to advance to the Swiss Indoors semifinals.

Third-seeded Tsitsipas rallied to beat Filip Krajinovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, clinching when the 46th-ranked Serbian sent a service return long.

Tsitsipas was the main attraction Friday at Federer's home town tournament after an all-Swiss quarterfinal became a walkover for Federer due to Stan Wawrinka withdrawing with a back injury.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Top-seeded Federer is seeking a 10th career title at Basel.

The other semifinal will pair unseeded Reilly Opelka and wild-card entry Alex de Minaur.

Big-serving Opelka sent down 31 aces in beating fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The 37th-ranked American hit five of these aces consecutively to clinch the first set after trailing 0-40 with a 5-3 lead.

The 20-year-old de Minaur advanced past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-6 (4).

---

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

What to Read Next