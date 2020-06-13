Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila has already told Hunt to look for a job elsewhere - CEO Chokoe

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) CEO Sello Chokoe has confirmed the club will not be needing the services of Gavin Hunt next season.

This comes after TTM claimed to have successfully completed the purchase of the Students following weeks of speculation.

Chokoe said while Hunt is a highly respected coach, TTM cannot afford him at this stage, and therefore the 55-year-old mentor has already been told to look for a job elsewhere.

Hunt had a year left on his current contract with the Students.

"Coach Gavin Hunt is highly respected and a good coach but unfortunately we won't be able to afford him hence we said he can look for a job elsewhere," Chokoe told TimesLIVE soon after the announcement on Saturday.

Chokoe further revealed TTM will not keep any of the current Wits staff, saying they already have their own staff members.

"We will also not be taking any of the current staff members of Wits because we have people who are currently working for TTM," he said.

As expected, a few of Wits players will be allowed to leave the club, and Chokoe admits there are players who have already received offers from other teams.

In addition, TTM will work with the current Wits management to make those deals happen, Chokoe confirmed.

"We bought the club with its players and we are aware that there are those who already have offers. We will allow them to join teams of their choice and we will be working with the current Wits management to facilitate those deals.

"We can’t hold on to players. Some of them were on big salaries and if you consider that we have just spent a lot of money buying this club‚ we will let them go," added Chokoe.

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ricardo Goss and Deon Hotto have strongly been linked with Orlando Pirates while Buhle Mkhwanazi is reportedly on the radar of SuperSport United.

Gift Motupa has already received an offer from Mamelodi Sundowns alongside midfielder Haashim Domingo.

Meanwhile, the deal struck between Wits and TTM will still have to be ratified by the PSL Executive Committee before everything becomes official.