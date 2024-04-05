Will Tschetter to return to Michigan basketball for junior season under Dusty May

Much like Rome, Michigan basketball's 2024-25 roster won't be built in a day, however a recent announcement shows that construction is underway.

Will Tschetter, U-M's sixth man from a season ago, posted on social media with the caption "M forever" on Thursday, his form of announcing that he will return for his junior season with the Wolverines — the first holdover from the Juwan Howard era to officially commit to Dusty May and the new regime.

It's not exactly a surprise — Tschetter told the Free Press at May's introductory news conference last month that he had interest in returning — but that also was never a guarantee. May said that day he would need to go further through the roster, get a better understanding of who does what, and go from there.

Michigan forward Will Tschetter (42) makes a jump shot against Nebraska during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

"We had a conversation with him yesterday, it went well," Tschetter explained at the time. "He was super welcoming to the existing players that have been here, kind of working together, but really I'm just happy for him; great opportunity, great guy.

"If it works out, (I'll stay)."

Tschetter, who played 31 games with six starts, averaged 6.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game as he shot a career-best 52% (28-for-54) from long range.

The 6-foot-8 power forward is now the only known commodity next season: Dug McDaniel announced his commitment to Kansas State, while Terrance Williams II and Tarris Reed Jr. are both in the transfer portal; same with wing Youssef Khayat and combo guard George Washington III

Nimari Burnett, who has eligibility remaining, has not made any public decision, nor has Jace Howard, who was at May's introductory news conference alongside Tschetter and Washington.

Michigan basketball team members include Jace Howard, Will Tschetter and George Washington III watch during introductory press conference for Dusty May at Junge Family Champions Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Jace Howard told the Free Press following a season-ending loss in the Big Ten Tournament he would have interest in returning to U-M even if his father and then-coach Juwan Howard was not retained, but added he'd have to make a decision.

As for Tschetter, the decision has now been made.

"I mean, I'd heard nothing but great things," Tschetter said of his initial reaction to May's hiring. "So as a guy who loves relationships, I really value that a lot."

