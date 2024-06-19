Tsaroulla to leave Crawley this summer

Nick Tsaroulla's final appearance for Crawley was as a late substitute in the Reds' 2-0 victory against Crewe Alexandra in the League Two play-off final at Wembley [PA Media]

Nick Tsaroulla will leave Crawley Town when his contract ends this summer.

The 25-year-old made 128 appearances and scored 12 goals in almost four seasons with the Reds.

Tsaroulla came off the bench deep in second-half stoppage time as Crawley beat Crewe Alexandra at Wembley to win promotion to League One last month.

He scored six goals in 49 games in all competitions as the Sussex club secured promotion via the play-offs last season.

The club said they were in negotiations over a new contract with Tsaroulla on 24 May but have been unable to agree a deal.

Tsaroulla came through the Tottenham Hotspur academy before moving to Crawley in October 2020.

The club has confirmed midfielders Jeremy Kelly and Jack Roles have signed new two-year contracts this week.