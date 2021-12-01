The Cowboys play a game in less than 48 hours. They now know for certain they won’t have defensive tackle Trysten Hill against the Saints on Thursday night.

Hill, though, can return to the team Friday.

His two-game suspension was reduced to one game by appeals officer Derrick Brooks on Tuesday, the NFL announced.

Hill punched Raiders guard John Simpson on the field after their Thanksgiving game. In announcing the suspension Monday, Jon Runyan, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, wrote “you both engaged in a verbal chest-to-chest confrontation which you escalated by throwing an open hand punch to his facemask, forcible enough to cause your opponent’s helmet to come off.”

It is unknown why the NFL waited four days — three days before the Cowboys’ next game — to announce the suspension. NFL Media originally reported the league would not suspend Hill.

The Cowboys, though, will get Hill back for their game against Washington in Week 14.

Hill tore an ACL in Week 5 last season and didn’t return until Week 10 this season. He has played three games in 2021, making eight tackles.

Trysten Hill’s suspension reduced to one game on appeal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk