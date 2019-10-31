Trysten Hill fell asleep during team meeting with Isiah Thomas

Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill not only showed up late for a meeting Tuesday, but the rookie has drawn the team’s ire for other recent transgressions.

Hill fell asleep during a team meeting with NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas last week during the Cowboys’ bye week, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Thomas called out Trysten Hill.

Hill and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods were sent home without practicing Tuesday after being late for a meeting after the bye. Both are subject to a fine.

“I’ve been late less than 3 times in the last 9 years of football. College(5) & NFL (4). Y’all can chill,” Woods posted on Twitter.

The Cowboys expected more from Hill when they made him a second-round choice — their top pick after trading their first-rounder to the Raiders for Amari Cooper. They passed on safeties Nasir Adderley, Taylor Rapp and Juan Thornhill to take Hill, who was supposed to be a disruptive pass rusher.

Instead, Hill has played only four games, seeing action on 85 defensive snaps. That’s 18.5 percent of the team’s defensive plays this season. He has one tackle.

His inability to get on the field prompted the Cowboys to trade for Michael Bennett with Tyrone Crawford on season-ending injured reserve.

“One of the key things when a guy is not up, either you progress or you regress,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said last week about Hill. “He has got to come on. I don’t think he was sharp [against the Eagles]. Opportunity comes, and Tyrone Crawford is not up. We expect him to play. I need a guy ready to go and not on his schedule.”