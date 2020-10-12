Trysten Hill diagnosed with torn ACL

Quarterback Dak Prescott‘s ankle injury was the headline in Dallas this weekend, but he wasn’t the only player to need medical attention.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said after Sunday’s win over the Giants that Hill suffered a serious knee injury. It’s serious enough that Hill won’t be back on the field this season. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that an MRI showed Hill has torn his ACL.

Hill started the first five games of the season for Dallas. He had 11 tackles, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss in those appearances.

Dontari Poe, Antwaun Woods, Tyrone Crawford, and Neville Gallimore remain on hand at defensive tackle in Dallas.

