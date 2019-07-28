Update: Trysten Hill carted off with cramps

The Cowboys drafted Trysten Hill with high hopes. The rookie, though, needs work to get into game shape.

The second-round choice — the Cowboys’ top choice after trading their first-round pick to the Raiders for Amari Cooper — didn’t make it through his first practice. He was carted off with cramps.

Hill made 71 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and six sacks in his career at Central Florida. Before he even played his first game, Hill was tabbed as the best under tackle that defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli has had in Dallas.

Defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard declared Hill to have “generational-type athleticism.”