Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill, whose tackles injured running backs Chris Carson and Nick Chubb the past two weeks, was injured himself in the second half Sunday.

Hill was rushing Daniel Jones, and, while trying to hold up Jones so he wouldn’t be called for a penalty following a short completion, and appeared to injure his right knee.

He was carted off with 10:32 remaining in the third quarter.

Hill was playing because the Cowboys lost Gerald McCoy for the season during training camp.

Carson and the Seahawks accused Hill of intentionally injuring the running back two weeks ago, twisting his leg at the end of a tackle. The NFL fined Hill $6,522.

A legal tackle by Hill injured Chubb last week.

The Cowboys, hit hard by injuries, later lost Dak Prescott. The quarterback, too, was carted off with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

Trysten Hill carted off with apparent leg injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk