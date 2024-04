Trying to predict at least one Packers pick in 2024 draft

The task: to pick at least one player from the 2024 draft class who will be selected by the Green Bay Packers over the next three days. Brian Gutekunst has 11 picks to work with, and the class has some obvious Packers types.

The exercise: Each writer got to pick 10 players.

Here are the results:

Zach Kruse

LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

OL Brandon Coleman, TCU

S Cole Bishop, Utah

DE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

S Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

OL Dominick Puni, Kansas

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

OL Jordan Morgan, Arizona

OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington

S Dominique Hampton, Washington

Brandon Carwile

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Tanor Bortolini, OL, Wisconsin

Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State

Ty’Ron Hooper, LB, Missouri

Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

Sataoa Laumea, OL, Utah

Paul Bretl

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU

Tyrone Tracy, RB, Purdue

Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Dominique Hampton, S, Washington

Tanor Bortolini, IOL, Wisconsin

Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan

Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State

Brennen Rupp

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas

Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

Nick Gargiulo, OL, South Carolina

Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois

Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington

Evan Williams, DB, Oregon

