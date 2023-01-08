Trying to play spoiler, Rams lead Seahawks 13-6 at halftime

If Sunday is Sean McVay’s last game coaching the Rams, he and his team aren’t going quietly into that goodnight.

Los Angeles got an 11-yard touchdown late in the first half to go up 13-6 on playoff-hopeful Seattle at halftime.

Receiver Tutu Atwell took a handoff to the left and went in for the 11-yard score, capping a nine-play, 87-yard drive that took exactly 3:00 off the clock.

The Rams have been particularly effective running the ball on Sunday, gaining 95 yards on 13 carries in the first half — good for 7.3 yards a pop. Cam Akers leads with 59 yards on nine attempts.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is 7-of-12 passing for 88 yards. He’s been sacked three times.

The Rams got off to a hot start when defensive back Jalen Ramsey picked off quarterback Geno Smith on the first play from scrimmage. L.A. turned that extra opportunity into a field goal.

Smith finished the first half 8-of-13 for 46 yards. Kenneth Walker has 41 yards on 10 carries.

The Rams are slated to get the ball first to start the second half. The Lions will surely be hoping Los Angeles keeps its lead to have a shot at the postseason with tonight’s game against Green Bay.

