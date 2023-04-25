'Trying to make my own path': DE Devan Kennedy leads sons of former NFL players at Brophy

Phoenix Brophy Prep in recent years has become a destination school, it seems, for sons of former NFL players.

There was cornerback Benjamin Morrison, son of former NFL safety Darryl Morrison, now starring at Notre Dame.

There was quarterback Elijah Warner, son of Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, who, as a true freshman last year, was named the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year at Temple.

Now these six are coming through, ready to make Friday night impacts:

Defensive end Devan Kennedy, son of former first-round NFL draft pick Jimmy Kennedy, gained 50 pounds since the end of last season when the defensive end's final game was punctuated by a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown in a back-and-forth playoff loss to Mesa Red Mountain.

Brophy wide receiver Daylen Sharper runs a route during spring practice at Brophy Prep sports complex in Phoenix on April 24, 2023.

Wide receiver Daylen Sharper, son of former NFL wide receiver Darren Sharper, was a breakout basketball player on Brophy's state runner-up team as a freshman and is about to make a huge splash at wide receiver in his first varsity season for the Broncos.

Twins Bastian and Case Vanden Bosch, the sons of former NFL defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch, a three-time Pro Bowler, already have had Power 5 football offers and they're just now finishing up their freshman year at Brophy. Case is a quarterback and Bastian plays defensive end and tight end.

Receiver Devin Fitzgerald, son of former Cardinals wide receiver and 11-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald, will be a sophomore next season hoping to carve his path.

Defensive back Aiden Miller, son of former Cardinals linebacker Jamir Miller, the 10th overall pick of the 1994 NFL Draft, will be a senior in the fall.

"It's a lot of pressure," Jimmy, a former Penn State star, said of sons following in the footsteps of former NFL players on the field. "There are expectations.

"I'm a realist. He's got the potential to be a great player. He's still learning the game. I didn't play until I was a sophomore in high school. He started as a junior. He still has a lot to prove. He's had a great offseason. He's got more size and speed. Now he has to do everything he can and make it the team first. Do everything he can to help the team win. The rest should fall where it may.

"He's not supposed to be me. We play different positions. I was a nose tackle. He's more of a defensive end. I think he's getting more confidence in himself. What Devan has put into the offseason, he can walk on the field and everyone is like, 'Woah, this guy's been working. Let's watch what he can do.' Every play, he gets to show his hard work in the offseason."

There is a brotherhood at Brophy, something Jimmy noticed about the football program, and nobody wants to let each other down.

Brophy defensive end Devan Kennedy performs a drill during spring practice at Brophy Prep sports complex in Phoenix on April 24, 2023.

Devan, now 6-foot-3, 245, who finished at 190 pounds last season, leads this group into spring football workouts, which began Monday for the Broncos. He gave up basketball this year in order to stay in the weight room and get ready for his senior season in the fall.

Between hitting the Brophy workouts and the private workouts he had, and his father's vast knowledge of the game, Devan could become the biggest spring attraction for college coaches who come through in the next three weeks in search of impact prospects.

But it's not about following his dad. It's about carving his own way.

"He tells me to go through the process, keep praying to God, being in the moment, taking it all in," Devan said.

This is NFL draft week. Jimmy Kennedy, at 6-4, 320, was chosen by the St. Louis Rams in 2003 as the 12th overall pick, after being named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2002. He played for six NFL teams and was a Super Bowl champion.

Devan says his dad tells him to find his way through, making a name for himself and has been there to help and give him the best opportunities to make it. Devan feels the work he has put in will pay off in the win column, flipping a script that saw Brophy go 3-8, four of those losses by less than a touchdown.

"That's in everybody's mind (to be a future NFL first-round draft pick)," Devan said. "But I don't think of it in my dad's perspective. I think of it as trying to make my own path, be my own person."

Jewell has seen the transformation in Kennedy's Brophy career, seeing a kid who was always playing basketball who could only bench press 65 pounds and clean 95 pounds to now benching 245 pounds and cleaning 255. He's got offers from Fordham and UTEP. But with spring football here, Jewell expects to see Kennedy's recruiting blow up.

Brophy's defensive front could be second to none this season with Mardale Rowe and Trey Markham, along with Kennedy.

Brophy has the makings of a turnaround season under coach Jason Jewell, who likes the size and maturity in the trenches. Not only has Kennedy made huge gains since last season but safety Billy Eastep is back after missing all of his junior season due to a shoulder injury.

Brophy's defensive back Billy Eastep performs a drill with defensive coordinator Kevin Scott during spring practice at Brophy Prep sports complex in Phoenix on April 24, 2023.

Eastep, looking to lead Brophy to a second straight lacrosse state title this spring, has gone from a 5-9, 155-pound starting cornerback as a sophomore in 2021 opposite of Morrison to 6-1, 201 and is now being called "Quadzilla" after building his legs up.

"He rehabbed hard and looks like a million bucks," Jewell said of Eastep. "Billy recently did some max testing for us and ran a 4.59 laser 40, ran an amazing 4.0 in pro-agility, had a 10-foot broad jump, cleaned 256 and squatted 475. He has the biggest quads you will see. He was offered by Washington State as a sophomore and when people see him run around, he will get more."

Eastep is double dipping lacrosse with spring football workouts this week. He doesn't want to miss any football function as he hopes to have a big breakout football season.

"It's everything," Eastep said about being back on the football field. "We have a good group out here. We're coming for it all this year."

Sharper took the last shot in the 6A state basketball championship game, a 3-pointer that went in and out, in a close loss to Gilbert Highland. He got on the map during his freshman year in hoops.

But he's ready to take it big in football in the fall.

"I've put the work in," Sharper said. "I hope to make a big statement. I just try to be myself."

