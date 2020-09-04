Trying out Zero-RB in your fantasy football drafts? Target these five players

Special to Yahoo Sports

There are Zero RB-curious folks out there.

They come to me via Twitter DM. They email. And they sheepishly ask how one actually goes about drafting a Zero RB team. They’re curious, they said, and they’re afraid of the backlash from the Robust RB fantasy players tromping around Twitter, poking Zero RBers in their bony chests.

It’s OK, I assure them. I was once curious. Now I’m ideologically pure, confident that building a high-variance, antifragile fantasy roster is the way to score boatloads of points and win fantasy titles.

If you are among the many silent Zero RB-curious fantasy managers wondering which running backs one ends up with when one embraces the theory behind the draft strategy, I’ve written up five of my favorite RB picks in the second half of your drafts, taking their bitcoin lunch money.

Late-round running back selections aren’t dart throw picks, as dart throw implies there is no process to scooping up these runners in the later rounds. There is indeed a process to drafting Zero RB candidates: ideally, we want a guy with standalone fantasy value, and if we can’t get that, we want a back who would inherit most or all of a backfield’s opportunity if the starter misses time. And yes, we want these later round backs to play for good teams that will see plenty of positive game script that allows for rushing attempts throughout the second half of games. Sometimes we have to take what we can get -- don’t freak if you wind up with a couple RB2s on the league’s worst teams. It happens.

Now that you know what we’re seeking in a Zero RB running back, let’s get into the guys who could stumble into an early-down or every-down role, starting alongside your cast of dominant wide receivers. Be careful -- you might make your Robust RB league mates seethe with jealousy.

After snatching up a bunch of high-volume wideouts in the first half of your draft, you’re going to flip the switch and start stealing your league mates’ running back insurance in the second half of the draft. Yes, you are an insurance stealer. Embrace your new life of fantasy football criminality.

These backs are available in the seventh round or later in 12-team fantasy drafts. If you can get three of these running backs, you’ve done well. I believe in your potential to draft four of them. Be Zero RB curious no more.

ADP: 7.08

Admittedly with news of Adrian Peterson’s release on Friday, Gibson’s ADP is going to rise in the coming days, so chances are he won’t be available at the ADP listed. He’s still worth considering a little earlier and here’s why...

I don’t often tout running backs with 33 career college rushing attempts, but when I do, they’re athletic marvels on rosters with lots of questions in the backfield. Hence, Gibson makes sense as for Zero RB purposes. The rookie is seeing a good number of first-team reps in practice, per beat writers, and speaks to why the team felt comfortable moving on from Peterson. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner seems keen on incorporating Gibson into the Washington game plan, even if he’s not going to enjoy anything close to a traditional role.

With Gibson’s lack of experience as a running back and the weirdness of the COVID-19 offseason, we can’t expect him to be a workhorse to start the season. But there’s reason to believe he’ll join Terry McLaurin as electric playmakers who command the ball in an offense without much pop. Gibson (and McLaurin) should benefit from a (potentially) big boost in offensive play volume in a Washington Offense that was dead last in plays per game (55.3) in 2019. Turner, by every indication, is going to pick up the pace and has spoken glowingly of Gibson’s potential in the Football Team offense. Gibson should factor into the mix for carries to go along with receiving work in a system that has featured pass-catching backs.

ADP: 8.01

The rave reviews of Moss’ performance in Buffalo training camp have been interspersed with reports of Devin Singletary’s borderline disastrous camp. Bills beat writers are trying to tell you something, if you’ll listen: Moss will likely be far more than a change of pace for Singletary -- he could seize the job outright. Yet, Moss is being drafted four rounds after the incumbent starter. Curious!

