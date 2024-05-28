In trying to improve, Arizona Diamondbacks' sluggers have only gotten worse. Here's why

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the past month, there’s been a common sight during batting practice at Chase Field, or in visiting ballparks wherever the Arizona Diamondbacks go. It involves Corbin Carroll taking swing after swing after swing, then talking with his hitting coaches, breaking down the mechanics of it all. Often, he’ll stand there, miming part of the swing and exaggerating its upward motion.

The goal here is to correct a self-inflicted problem. Over the off-season, Carroll wanted to improve on pitches up and in. But getting to those pitches inherently requires a flat bat path — in contrast to the upward swing that hitters strive for. By working to address his weakness, Carroll created a new problem, one that has seen his production crater.

A few lockers to Carroll’s right, a similar story has unfolded. After leading the American League in strikeouts in 2022 and 2023, Eugenio Suarez spent his winter dialing in on high fastballs. He’s performing better against those pitches, but doing so has cost him his power stroke on pitches over the heart of the plate.

When assessing the Diamondbacks’ disappointing 25-28 start, those two players capture much of the story. A year after being worth 5.4 wins, Carroll has provided negative value. Suarez — hailed as the elixir to Arizona’s third base woes — has been the worst-hitting qualified third baseman in the National League.

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a two-run triple, to take a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 22, 2024 in Los Angeles.

So, how did it get to this point? How did two key hitters lose what made them good?

The answer lies in a natural tendency. Major league players are perfectionists. They don’t want to let weaknesses be weaknesses.

“Initially in my big league experience, it was very hard,” Christian Walker said. “At the end of every season, I would look at the numbers and look at the info and say, okay, what do I need to get better at? And I would just go after that. … Nowadays, I'm okay admitting that there are some things that I'm not great at in my game. But the other side of that is there's a lot of things that I'm really good at.”

Walker only found that equilibrium through trial and error. In 2021, he had a disappointing season largely because, like Suarez, he couldn’t hit high fastballs. That winter, he dialed in on those pitches, and it worked. For the first time in his career, he did damage on them. But the trade-off was severe. His slugging percentage on fastballs at the bottom of the zone dropped from .706 to .298.

“I think we just assume that the things we're good at are constants,” Walker said. “… But anything skill related, if you're good at it, you have the ability to not be good at it.”

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a double against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on May 12, 2024.

In recent years, Walker has settled on a balanced approach. When he’s focused on addressing a weakness, he’ll dedicate a quarter of his time in the batting cage to that weakness. But he keeps the rest of his work schedule as is, ensuring that he doesn’t lose sight of what makes him good.

He is not alone in having gone through this learning curve. Kevin Newman, the Diamondbacks’ backup shortstop, had an impressive rookie year in 2019, hitting .308. But he wasn’t happy with his 12 home runs and wanted to improve his power stroke.

That focus, Newman says, messed everything up. Over the next two seasons, he hit .226 and lost his job. It took until 2022 for him to rediscover his swing, which the Diamondbacks are now reaping the rewards of.

“I don't think there's any way to know that you're gonna have that regression until you do it,” Newman said. “We're constantly trying to make adjustments and changes and then when you're making those adjustments and changes, it's up to the player to have the self-recognition of, I'm making this change and it's not relating in the game.”

During the season, Diamondbacks coaches can monitor players, ensuring that they don’t take their adjustments too far. “As far as work goes, we touch it but almost always try and finish where you do your most damage,” hitting coach Joe Mather said.

In the off-season, that oversight is trickier. Players head home and spent their winters training with independent hitting coaches. That work is often beneficial — a new set of eyes dialing in on a problem — but it requires the Diamondbacks’ staff to place their trust in coaches they’ve never met.

That’s also not the only way things can go awry. Carroll spent the majority of his off-season training at the Diamondbacks’ spring training facility and still suffered from over-correction.

“He probably took a few too many swings here,” Mather acknowledged, pointing to the top of the strike zone. With limited reps against live pitching available in the winter, it’s hard to know when a hitter has gone too far.

Instead, that balance can only be found through repetition. It took Walker four full major league seasons to find the right recipe. Carroll, it’s easy to forget, is still in his second.

“I think there's a massive learning experience to guys figuring it out on their own,” Walker said. “He's gonna figure it out, he's gonna be a perennial all-star. It's just a matter of time.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Diamondback sluggers working out kinks at the plate