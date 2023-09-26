Trying to get like Georgia? Hugh Freeze 'totally comfortable' with Auburn football rebuild

AUBURN — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze was sure someone was mistaken.

With No. 1 Georgia set to pay a visit to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, the first-year Tigers coach was asked Monday about the growing dynasty located no more than 200 miles northeast of the Plains.

Freeze tipped his cap to the Bulldogs, citing Georgia's back-to-back national titles as "a great testament" to coach Kirby Smart's vision and the administration's patience in giving him a long enough leash to "go have the years he needed to recruit."

"(Smart has) built a dang good football program there," Freeze said at his weekly press conference. "That means a lot of things. That means he's got the support from the administration. It means he's got support from the fans. I don't know how long it took him.

"I don't know. What'd it take him? Three years or so to get there?"

Not quite that long.

"They were in the national championship game his second year," a media member chimed in.

"His second year? I don't know if that's accurate," Freeze said. "But anyway, he did it pretty fast then. It's even more impressive."

It is accurate. Smart had the Bulldogs playing for a title in 2017, though they'd narrowly fall to Alabama in a thrilling overtime contest and fail to get back to the championship game for the next three years.

Regardless, the amount of time it took Smart to build Georgia into college football's latest dynasty isn't important to Freeze. Freeze believes he knows what it takes to make something similar happen at Auburn, granted he's given the opportunity and patience he's been asking for since he was hired in November.

"I don't get to decide that," Freeze said when asked about a reasonable amount of patience fans should have. "The good thing is I don't worry about that anymore. I used to, but I'm older now. I'm totally comfortable in the way we're building this program and mentoring young people and teaching them the lessons football teaches for life.

"The wins will come, I believe that firmly, but whatever people's patience level is — I can't control that. I can't worry about it, and I don't worry about it. I worry about the people in this building and this organization. I worry about our fans, too, but I can't control their patience level."

Some Auburn fans lost their patience watching the Tigers lose to Texas A&M on Saturday, as Auburn's offense posted a measly three points against the Aggies in a humbling SEC opener.

"Can I be really candid? I think it's kind of ridiculous that those are already discussions in and around our kids," Freeze added. "I do. But it's not something we worry about. But (fans) should expect us to improve. That's a reasonable expectation to play hard, and our kids have played hard.

"I'll let the other people that really matter decide their patience level. I know there are a lot of programs that have taken three to four to five years to get to where they are now. I know they're happy they did that, but everybody's got to decide their own feelings on that. I can't worry about that."

Freeze replicating Smart's success so quickly is a pipe dream considering the differences between the respective programs when each coach took over. Georgia was 50-17 in the five years prior to Smart's hire, while Auburn went 34-28 from 2018-22.

But it's still a goal to chase, and getting there starts with recruiting. The Tigers have the No. 14 recruiting haul in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports, and they can continue to rise through the rankings by adding a few more commitments before Early Signing Day in December.

The process of wooing those prospects continues Saturday.

"I don't know that we'll have enough tickets for all the recruits that want to come," Freeze said of Auburn's expected visitors for the Georgia game. "... Our recruiting staff is working diligently. We've got official visits. We've got top kids here unofficially, and so it'll be all hands on deck (trying to have) Auburn putting (its) best foot forward. ...

"Our place is incredible to watch a game at, the atmosphere. Now, we've got to make sure they see what Auburn is really about while they're here for a game of this magnitude."

