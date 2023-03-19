Want to buy NCAA men's Final Four tickets? Here's what to know about going to the championship game

March Madness is here, and this year, the men's Final Four will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston.

It's the third time the event will be in the stadium that's home to the NFL's Houston Texans and it marks the 26th consecutive Final Four in a domed stadium.

The seating capacity for the Final Four this year will be over 71,000, allowing many fans a chance to experience college basketball's biggest event.

Tickets for the games are already on sale, but they may be cheaper – or more expensive – depending on when tickets are bought.

Here's what to know about Final Four tickets:

How much do Final Four tickets cost?

Be prepared to spend at least hundreds of dollars for any of the three games.

There are different ways you can buy tickets for the Final Four; a semifinal pass – tickets to both Final Four games – or the all-session ticket – tickets to both Final Four games and the national championship game.

TicketSmarter says all-session tickets can be found as low as $550-$650 as it gets closer to the games, and championship game tickets will typically be over $500. Tickets located close to the court or near the half-court line will typically be the most expensive tickets, TicketSmarter says.

The average ticket price for an all-session ticket is 1,658, according to TickPick.

How much does the cheapest Final Four ticket cost?

For semifinal game only tickets, the cheapest ticket can be found on Ticketmaster for $200, with the cost at $235 with fees. Prices have dropped since the tournament began.

Here are the cheapest tickets for the semifinal games on on the secondary market:

TicketSmarter: $236 ($292 with fees).

StubHub: $225 ($288 with fees).

Ticketmaster: $200 ($235 with fees).

SeatGeek: $217 ($293 with fees).

Vivid Seats: $207 (prices with fees unavailable).

TickPick: $271 with fees.

For all session tickets, the cheapest ticket can be found on TickPick for $413 including fees. Here are the cheapest tickets for all-session on on the secondary market:

TicketSmarter: $353 ($430 with fees).

StubHub: $338 ($431 with fees).

Ticketmaster: $450 ($544 with fees).

SeatGeek: $325 ($436 with fees).

Vivid Seats: $309 (prices with fees unavailable).

TickPick: $413 with fees.

How much do national championship game tickets cost?

Tickets for the men's basketball national title game will cost more than the Final Four, but not as much as all-session pass.

The cheapest ticket to the national championship game is $207 on TickPick, including fees, as prices have continued to drop since the tournament began. Here are the cheapest tickets for the title game on the secondary market:

TicketSmarter: $181 ($226 with fees).

StubHub: $180 ($230 with fees).

Ticketmaster: $175 ($208 with fees).

SeatGeek: $174 ($236 with fees).

Vivid Seats: $166 (prices with fees unavailable).

TickPick: $207 with fees.

Will Final Four tickets get cheaper or more expensive?

While it's unknown who will be the final four teams, tickets are likely only going to get more expensive as tournament games get underway.

"There are many variables that affect the ticket prices," TicketSmarter says. "The location of the games, the number of games you wish to attend, the popularity of the teams playing, seating capacity and seat location are all factors that are taken into consideration."

As the tournament progresses and people began to get an idea of who could be in the Final Four, demand could increase and ticket prices tend to go up as well.

Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub, advises people interested in going to the Final Four to check the secondary market throughout the tournament.

"The NCAA is the most dynamic sporting event for tickets because of the number of games, early team exits, upsets, city destinations and short timeframe before the next round," Budelli said in a statement to USA TODAY. "The good news is that fans can find good prices if they pay attention to the market."

