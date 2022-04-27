Trying to bet on the 2022 NFL Draft in New York? Here’s why you can’t
Sports betting is legal in New York but betting on the NFL Draft is not allowed.
Ariel Epstein, Jared Quay, and Minty Bets break down their best bets involving wide receivers for the 2022 NFL Draft.
With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, who are the most realistic options for the Patriots? Phil Perry identifies five prospects who seem most likely to land in New England in Thursday's first round.
The Titans have exercised the fifth-year option for defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, the team announced. That locks in Simmons for 2023 at $10.7 million, which is fully guaranteed. The move was expected. Simmons, the 19th overall choice in 2019, is coming off his first Pro Bowl and made second-team All-Pro. He totaled a career-best 8.5 [more]
Tom Curran and Phil Perry break down what they believe the Patriots should do in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft and whether New England will try to trade up.
After a strong season at Oklahoma, Caleb Williams tops list of the most impactful QB transfers in the Power Five for the 2022 college football season.
It's a strange year for the NFL draft, and our final mock draft reflects that — with a lot of guesswork.
Mark Davis had no idea that his decision to lure Gruden back to the sideline, which generated excitement among fans recalling Grudens revivifying first tenure (1998-2001), would end in such sordid fashion that he would be both saddened and sickened.
Vince Wilfork's son, D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, recently pleaded guilty to stealing several prized possessions from the former Patriots star, including both of his Super Bowl rings.
The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived and things could get crazy. Will the 49ers trade Deebo Samuel? What about Jimmy Garoppolo? And who goes No. 1? Josh Schrock delivers six bold predictions that would shake up the draft.
The Niners star wiped the team from his Instagram a week ago.
A Twitter spat from January between Grayson Murray and Kevin Na was reignited — in person — this week at the Mexico Open.
The 49ers have not slammed the door on a Deebo Samuel trade. Deebo supposedly has slammed the door on returning to the 49ers. As the first round of the draft approaches, the clock ticks toward a potential deal that will send Deebo to a new team. On one hand, the 49ers could be trying to [more]
The Jacksonville Jaguars new contract with LT Cam Robinson changes the NFL draft dynamic for the Detroit Lions
Uncertainty is the dominant theme of the 2022 NFL draft, and there could be some surprising developments from early on in the first round.
There is more uncertainty at the top of the draft than there has been in many years, making any forecast a bit of an adventure. But we’re running out of time, so here’s another guess at how the top of the draft is going to go.
You're not the only one who thinks the Packers should take a receiver. One name in particular is showing up in a ton of NFL mock drafts.
Addressing who breaks a tie in the draft room when the Cowboys are on the clock, Jerry Jones took a shot at Taco Charlton. “There’s a lot of talk in this business about who makes the call. Who actually makes the call,” the Cowboys owner said, via Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Taco [more]
With the NFL draft just a day away, some significant changes at the top of the first round could have widespread ripple effects.
Here's why the Eagles could trade up and back with their two first-round picks. Roseman likely already has the parameters in place for both scenarios.
Trading back in the 1st round is John Schneider’s, Pete Carroll’s M.O. But the Seahawks need immediate help from the ninth pick.