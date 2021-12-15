Try pronouncing this Mets international signee's full name

Clover Park general view outside Mets spring training on Feb. 22 2021

Jason Isringhausen and Charlie Reipschlager hold the Mets record for longest last name with 12 letters. Those jerseys were wild.

But those two might have some company with the latest Mets' minor league signing:

Miriojaycey-Rachidnycander Ray Jean Tadeo Benita.

He goes by simply Jaycey Benita, so Isringhausen and Reipschlager may be safe, but it's fun to think about!



The Mets signed Benita to a minor league contract last week out of Curacao.

Now quickly - say Miriojaycey-Rachidnycander Ray Jean Tadeo Benita five times fast!