Try Pickleball At Austin Pickle Ranch

Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport, and its popularity has increased over 200% just since 2020! Tim Klitch, Founder and Chief Fun Officer of Austin Pickle Ranch, stopped by Studio 512 with a tutorial on the game.

“Formerly known as the Golfsmith property, our 50,000-square-foot facility features 16 regulation-sized indoor courts, making it one of the largest indoor pickleball facilities in Texas. The new location officially opened on May 30th, 2024, so we’re brand-new! The Braker Lane location features state-of-the-art amenities, including 16 indoor pickleball courts and multiple indoor and outdoor lounge areas. Stay tuned for updates on food and beverage offerings on-site.

“The new facility features the first court certified by Johns Design & Consulting, an innovative firm founded by Austinites and spearheaded by globally-acclaimed men’s doubles duo/brothers Ben and Collin Johns. Membership options come in three tiers: Range Rider ($49), Wrangler ($99) and Trailboss ($149). Members will have access to free open play every day, discounted court bookings, complimentary pickleball clinics, personalized rating assessments and more.

“Austin Pickle Ranch on Braker Lane is open to the public by reservation. For those who are looking to play pickleball, but are not ready to commit to a monthly membership, the Braker Lane location will offer court bookings, lessons, open play and clinics. It will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.”

For more details on court availability and membership offerings, go to AustinPickleRanch.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.