Try Kenny’s Favorite Marg & Other Jenner-Approved 818 Cocktails
Earlier this summer, I became a bona fide tequila girl. Perhaps it was the Hot Girl Summer energy in the air, or maybe just that my friends were showing up to my house with bottles of 818 every single weekend, but somewhere between June and July I became totally tequila-crazy. Now, I’m ready to ride out the rest of summer with some fun happy hours and incredible mixed drinks—and these 818 Tequila cocktails have Kendall Jenner’s stamp of approval, so they just shot to the top of my must-try list.
I’m no mixologist, but I can definitely channel my inner bartender and follow a recipe or two in the name of a fun mixed drink. While I’m usually a tequila soda gal, I’d love to be the kind of person that can whip up a mint mojito, berry spritz or life-changing marg on the reg.
More from StyleCaster
How To Make Sangarita, The Boozy Lovechild Of Margaritas & Sangria
Screw Rosé--Pink Tequila Is My Hot Vax Summer Drink Of Choice
Kendall Jenner's Shag Haircut Is The Cool-Girl Cut Of The Summer
Luckily, my friends at 818 hooked me up with some seriously delicious recipes, all of which require just a handful of ingredients and a few minutes behind the bar. Natch, I’m trying to master Kenny’s Favorite Marg, just in case a Jenner ever decides to swing by my New York apartment. My door is always open!
If you haven’t ordered some 818 Tequila for yourself just yet, consider this a sign to buy a bottle. Then, read on for three incredible cocktails you’ll be able to master by the end of summer. Cheers!
Berry Mint Kenny
Click here to read the full article.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz 818 Tequila Blanco
1 oz Strawberry Puree
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.06 oz Agave Syrup (50 percent agave nectar, 50 percent water)
Directions:
Shake with ice
Strain and serve over fresh ice
Top with a splash of sparkling water
Garnish with five mint leaves
818 Cucumber Spritz
Ingredients:
2 oz 818 Tequila Blanco
6 Muddled Cucumber Slices
6 Muddled Mint Leaves
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
Directions:
Shake
Serve over ice
Pour over soda
Garnish with cucumber slice
Kenny’s Favorite Marg
Ingredients:
2 oz 818 Tequila Reposado
0.5 oz Premium Orange Liqueur
0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 oz Agave Syrum
Tajin Salt
Directions:
Rim half of glass with tajin salt
Shake with ice
Strain and serve over fresh uce
Garnish with half orange slice
Best of StyleCaster