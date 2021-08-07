Try Kenny’s Favorite Marg & Other Jenner-Approved 818 Cocktails

Earlier this summer, I became a bona fide tequila girl. Perhaps it was the Hot Girl Summer energy in the air, or maybe just that my friends were showing up to my house with bottles of 818 every single weekend, but somewhere between June and July I became totally tequila-crazy. Now, I’m ready to ride out the rest of summer with some fun happy hours and incredible mixed drinks—and these 818 Tequila cocktails have Kendall Jenner’s stamp of approval, so they just shot to the top of my must-try list.

I’m no mixologist, but I can definitely channel my inner bartender and follow a recipe or two in the name of a fun mixed drink. While I’m usually a tequila soda gal, I’d love to be the kind of person that can whip up a mint mojito, berry spritz or life-changing marg on the reg.

Luckily, my friends at 818 hooked me up with some seriously delicious recipes, all of which require just a handful of ingredients and a few minutes behind the bar. Natch, I’m trying to master Kenny’s Favorite Marg, just in case a Jenner ever decides to swing by my New York apartment. My door is always open!

If you haven’t ordered some 818 Tequila for yourself just yet, consider this a sign to buy a bottle. Then, read on for three incredible cocktails you’ll be able to master by the end of summer. Cheers!

Berry Mint Kenny

Courtesy of 818 Tequila.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 818 Tequila Blanco

1 oz Strawberry Puree

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.06 oz Agave Syrup (50 percent agave nectar, 50 percent water)

Directions:

Shake with ice Strain and serve over fresh ice Top with a splash of sparkling water Garnish with five mint leaves

818 Cucumber Spritz

Courtesy of 818 Tequila.

Ingredients:

2 oz 818 Tequila Blanco

6 Muddled Cucumber Slices

6 Muddled Mint Leaves

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

Directions:

Shake Serve over ice Pour over soda Garnish with cucumber slice

Kenny’s Favorite Marg

Courtesy of 818 Tequila.

Ingredients:

2 oz 818 Tequila Reposado

0.5 oz Premium Orange Liqueur

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Syrum

Tajin Salt

Directions:

Rim half of glass with tajin salt Shake with ice Strain and serve over fresh uce Garnish with half orange slice

