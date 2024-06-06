“I would like to try”: Juventus’ Gleison Bremer responds to transfer rumours amid Man United links



Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has issued a response to the speculation surrounding his future in Italy amidst suggestions that a move to Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window could be on the cards.

United are believed to be on the market for a defender, possibly two if funds allow. This need was only made more urgent following confirmation of Raphael Varane’s Old Trafford exit.

A number of players continue to be linked to the club including Jarrad Branthwaite, Marc Guehi, Edmond Tapsoba, Leny Yoro, Jean-Clair Todibo and Ronald Araujo, just to mention a few names. Another star thought to be on the club’s radar is Bremer.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that the Red Devils were prepared to part with as much as €50 million to tempt Juventus into selling their prized central defender.

In the 2023/24 season, Bremer made 36 appearances for Juventus in Serie A and in that time, helped the side keep sixteen clean sheets. He also scored three goals in the process.

He played a prominent role for the Old Lady as they beat Atalanta to lift the Coppa Italia trophy.

It was also stated that United were prepared to offer Bremer a lucrative financial package to the tune of €10 million a year in an effort to convince him to ditch Juventus for an adventure in England.

The 27-year-old is currently on international duty with Brazil preparing for the Copa America.

He spoke to Marca (via Manchester Evening News) and addressed his transfer situation. He remarked, “Yes, I am in a great club, the biggest in the world, and I am happy. I just won my first title and I want to make history. It is clear that you can never say never. We’ll see what happens.”

When pressed further he added, “Yes, there are clubs like [Real] Madrid or Barca that are top.”

“La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League are the best leagues in the world – that’s why one day I would like to try [them]. But, I insist, I am happy at Juve.”

Bremer’s contract in Turin expires in 2028 but it has been mentioned that there is a release clause worth around €60million which can be triggered this summer.







