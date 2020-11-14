The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger Woods, field resume Round 2 at Augusta National

Try This 15-Minute Plank Series to Put Your Core Strength to the Test

Jordan Smith
·3 min read

From Bicycling

To be a powerful cyclist, it’s important to have a stable core, but you also need good posture and strong obliques to hold steady in the saddle. And, strengthening your core muscles can help keep back pain at bay. You can do all of this with just one move—a plank. And you don’t have to just stick to your standard watch-the-clock, count-down-the-seconds high plank, there are plenty of plank exercises you can add to strengthen your core daily.

That’s why Amber Rees, Barry’s senior instructor and Brave Body Project cofounder, came up with this challenging series of plank exercises you can do anywhere in just 15 minutes.

How to do it: Perform each exercise for 50 seconds a with a 10 second recovery before beginning the next move. Take one minute of recovery before repeating the circuit. Repeat the circuit twice through for a 15 minutes of plank exercises. All you need is a yoga mat. Each exercise is demonstrated by Rees so you can learn perfect form.

Forearm Plank

Start facedown on mat, then prop yourself up with elbows under shoulders with forearms on the floor, hands in fists. Lift hips off the mat, keeping your back straight and abs tight. Engage glutes and legs to prevent hips from lifting or dipping so body forms a straight line from heels to head.

High Plank With Hip Opener

Start in a high plank position, wrists under shoulders, core engaged so body forms a straight line from heels to ankles. Then, plant your right foot next to your right hand, with knee bent. Rotate torso to the right as you extend right arm up toward ceiling. Bring right arm back down to frame right leg, then return to starting position. Repeat on left side and continue to alternate.

Walking Plank

Start in forearm plank position with shoulders over elbows and core engaged. Replace right elbow with right hand, then left elbow with left hand until you’re up in a high plank position. Reverse to drop back into a forearm plank position. Continue to repeat, alternating the lead hand each time.

Sprawl

Start standing, hinge at hips and place palms on the ground. Jump legs back into high plank position, pause, then jump legs back in toward hands, return to starting position, and repeat.

Side Plank Crunch to Thread the Needle

Start in a side plank position with left elbow directly under left shoulder, feet stacked and hips elevated. Engage core. Place your right hand behind your head and lift your right leg. Crunch right knee to right elbow. Return to starting position. Then, rotate from the waist as you draw right hand to reach below left underarm. Keep hips lifted throughout. Return to the starting position and repeat.

After completing the move on the right side for 50 seconds, take a 10 second rest then repeat on left side.

Sprawl to Mountain Climber

Start standing, hinge at hips and place palms on the ground. Jump legs back into high plank position and pause. From high plank position, bring right knee in toward chest, then return to starting position. Bring left knee in toward chest, then return to starting position. Repeat on each leg. Then, jump legs back in toward hands, return to starting position and repeat.

