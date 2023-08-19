The truth about Dak Prescott’s training camp and his consistency

There’s been a lot of air time spent and ink spilled over the supposed issues quarterback Dak Prescott has had over the course of the 2023 preseason. Prescott had a big uptick in interceptions last season, including the last time folks saw him in competitive action against the San Francisco 49ers in the Cowboys’ final game of the 2022 playoffs. Prescott tossed two interceptions, one his fault, and had another interceptible pass while the offense struggled to do much of anything.

Adding onto his 15 interceptions in 12 games with a lackluster group of targets, the narrative picked up when national media did what they do. Talking Dallas warrants attention and talking bad about the Cowboys brings monumental ratings. So when Prescott tossed a couple interceptions early in training camp, it was easy for the vultures who can’t draw an audience without being sensationalistic seized on the opportunity to throw dirt. But the reality is, Prescott had a great camp and the folks that matter in the organization love having him.

Prescott's unofficial training camp stats

Todd Archer of ESPN is the unofficial king of the local Cowboys’ beat. He doesn’t tread in the water of some of his counterparts at Crossfit Mouse and dishes the real intel on how things are progressing with the organization. Recently, Archer summed up Prescott’s performance in training camp with the real facts about his throws.

Cowboys leaving for Seattle as Oxnard portion of camp ends. In the padded practices, Dak Prescott was unofficially 141 of 216 with 7 interceptions in 7-on-7 and team drills. 5 of those picks came in 2 practices. Difficult to count TDs w/ no tackling but around 25 was my count. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 18, 2023

For those keeping score at home, 141 of 216 is a 65.3 completion percentage and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 25:7 (or 3.6:1) is in line with his 2021 campaign. Now, do these numbers matter? Not really. But that’s kind of the point.

Talking about training camp interceptions is silly, but if it’s going to be done it needs to happen with the same level of context as regular season numbers.

Besides, the head coach of the Cowboys seems extremely pleased with who his field general is.

McCarthy's recent words

.@DallasCowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy told us what stands out to him about QB Dak Prescott… "He's off the charts every single day. He brings it all the time." 📻 https://t.co/NBaBqqYF1M#NFLTrainingCamp | #Cowboys | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/04pdPmyrFp — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 16, 2023

Prescott's consistency.

McCarthy speaking about Prescott’s consistency in practice and in approach to the club is telling. No matter the level of player, hearing folks talk overly negatively about your performance is difficult to weather. Prescott has spent the last seven months with folks talking about his play last year. He knows the wide receiver room was lackluster other than CeeDee Lamb. He knows the offense lost one of it’s only two difference makers before the halftime whistle in the loss to the 49ers.

But he’s had to deal with that chatter all offseason, even from some reaches of his own fanbase.

While the club is in Seattle on Saturday to take on the Seahawks, Prescott and other key players won’t be on the field. McCarthy doesn’t believe the risk is worth the reward of getting those players preseason snaps and taking the chance an injury can occur. Hopefully they won’t come out the gate flat like they did in the 2022 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (where admittedly Prescott got hurt anyway and missed five games).

Regardless, Prescott seems to be practicing at a high level, has better targets to throw to in 2023 and has maintained his composure through all the doubts.

All that’s left is the monumental task of quieting the critics once the games matter.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire