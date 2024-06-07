Trustworthy United ace says talks he’ll hold talks with club hierarchy over his future when he finishes int’l duty

Trustworthy United ace says talks he’ll hold talks with club hierarchy over his future when he finishes int’l duty

Currently, Jonny Evans is one of a handful of Manchester United players to be locked in contract talks.

The likes of Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and, more recently, Brandon Williams were all released by the club this year as the hierarchy opted against extending their stays at Old Trafford.

However, United are seemingly weighing up whether it’d be worth keeping Evans around for added depth in case a detrimental injury crisis akin to last season was to happen again in 2024/2025.

From their point of view, the Northern Ireland international, who earns a reported £65,000 per week, is a relatively low-risk player to keep around for another year; his wages are low, and he boasts an abundance of top-flight experience. When called upon last term, he delivered.

Read more: £550k-a-week United duo could be first out the door as INEOS plot ruthless summer overhaul

Evans lifts lid on United future… sort of

Now on international duty after being crowned an FA Cup winner last month, Evans was quizzed on whether he’d be back at Old Trafford for pre-season.

“I don’t know. It’s still early days,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. “The season has just finished and I think the day after the Cup Final I flew straight to Palma and spent a week here and then met up with the (Northern Ireland) squad in Murcia, and now we are back in Palma, so I’ve been on the go.

“I’ve wanted to just concentrate on these two games and meet up with the lads. Once I go back and everything settles down a bit, I’m sure I’ll have more conversations with the club.”

When further pressed on ‘how long he wants to play for’, the centre-half added: “I don’t know if the question is want. The answer to that is you want to play forever. Everyone who plays football, in the moment, there’s nothing better. It’s more about how things transpire. So many things have to go into it, your fitness, your age. But if I could answer that, you want to play on for the rest of your life.”

More Stories / Latest News

Trustworthy United ace says talks he’ll hold talks with club hierarchy over his future when he finishes int’l duty

Jun 7 2024, 23:04

Manchester United fan-favourite reflects on a disappointing 23/24 campaign ‘personally and as a team’

Jun 7 2024, 21:36

Southgate details the three aspects of Mainoo’s game which give him no ‘hesitation’ to start teenager at the Euros

Jun 7 2024, 20:48