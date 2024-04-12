Trusting the plan has Texas RB Jaydon Blue where he wants to be in 2024

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas running back Jaydon Blue hopes he can take a page out of Jonathan Brooks’ book in 2024.

Blue rushed for 398 yards on 65 carries last season playing behind Brooks and freshman CJ Baxter, but now the junior is ready for a bigger workload and a chance to showcase his elite speed to the nation — along with his bigger physique and improved vision.

“The main thing for me was to get bigger and stronger and I wanted to get better with my eyes,” he said. “That was one of my downfalls last year.”

Blue said he’s gained 10 pounds to help him take the beating that comes with increased carries, but perhaps what’s helped him the most has been patience.

“I was always taught to trust the process,” Blue said. “I’ll use JB as an example, you know, his first few years he didn’t play much. He played last year and was probably the best running back in the country, and it changed his whole life. For me, seeing that, I knew I had to stay patient and whenever it was my time, I was going to show it.”

Even in the instant gratification era ushered in by the transfer portal, Blue said it wasn’t hard to stay the course. Not only did he learn from Brooks, but also Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson.

If things go how Blue wants them to, he’ll be headed to the NFL after this season.

Something that will help Blue achieve his goal is the continuity of the Texas offensive line. Gone is Christian Jones, but the bulk of the big boys up front are coming back including center Jake Majors. As a three-year letterman with 41 starts in his career, he’s the unquestioned captain of the offensive line and said he came back because he “felt like my business was unfinished.”

“Football has always been about relationships,” Majors said. “And already having the relationships with the guys coming back makes it easier to move forward. Now we get to grow, and be even better and closer.”

With the move to the Southeastern Conference this upcoming season, Majors said it’s motivating the team to “put our best foot forward.”

“Whether the hype is there or not, just being who we are, regardless of what people say about us. That’s how we challenge ourselves,” he said. “I’m excited to see where this team can do, even though all this hype is being built up, how can we be who we are and keep moving forward? That’s what I’m excited about.”

