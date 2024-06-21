Trusted journo says there’s an ‘opportunity’ for United to ‘exploit’ with unhappy PL target

While rumours have quietened down somewhat in the past fortnight, Manchester United are expected to sign a new left-back this summer.

Prior to the 2023/2024 campaign kicking off, fans may have questioned why the likes of Luke Shaw, 28, and Tyrell Malacia, 24, needed to be upgraded.

However, the two proceeded to endure an injury-plagued campaign, with Malacia sidelined for the entirety of the term due to a knee complaint he sustained on the Premier League’s final day of 2022/2023.

Their prolonged absences led to the likes of Sofyan Amrabat, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka having to deputise well out of their comfort zones to aid the team.

Assuming Shaw is back to full fitness when the Reds return to action, you’d assume he would retain his role as Erik ten Hag’s No.1 choice in the position.

That is, of course, unless an alternative is sought who can rival the Englishman for the starting slot on the left-hand side of defence.

Reports have previously confirmed that Milos Kerkez is a target for United now that the window is open, but any direct negotiations with the defender will have to wait until he returns from the Euros, where he’s currently representing Hungary.

The 20-year-old signed for Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in July 2023 for a reported £15.5 million. He went on to play an integral role throughout his maiden term in England, starting 22 matches as the Cherries recorded their highest-ever Premier League points tally (48).

Obtaining his signature won’t come easy, though, as Andoni Iraola and the board are unwilling to sanction his exit despite the player being displeased with his situation at the Vitality Stadium.

United can exploit Kerkez’s dismay in summer swoop

“He’s being monitored by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. They’re all in the market for a left back,” Reliable journalist Duncan Castles said of the young full-back on The Transfers Podcast. “Super athletic, very good attacking, but questionable tactically.

“Andoni Iraola hasn’t been particularly happy with Kerkez from a tactical perspective, there’s been a bit of a dispute between him and the player.

“The player’s not particularly happy with Bournemouth because he’s been subbed off and left out in some of the games even though he feels he’s performed well. There’s an opportunity for that to be exploited should a club be ready to go in with a very high fee.”

Regarding what he’d been told by the Cherries over Kerkez’s availability, he added: “[That] they don’t want to sell, and that he’s not available, and it would take at least £40 million to get him out.”

