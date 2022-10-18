Who do you trust to turn it around: Buccaneers or Packers? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew breaks down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers.
NFL Week 6 game day fits from around the league.
In addition to a right shoulder injury, Broncos QB Russell Wilson now also has an injured hamstring.
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon had three carries for eight yards in the first quarter on Monday night and then was taken out of the game for reasons he said he doesn’t understand. Gordon told Bridget Condon after the game that no one on the Broncos’ coaching staff explained to him why he was benched. [more]
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
The Broncos and Chargers each struggled to move the ball on Monday.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
A breakdown of the Eagles' remaining schedule, with a prediction on whether they will become the third NFL team to have an undefeated regular season.
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
What's the read on Patriots QB Bailey Zappe around the NFL? Here's what an AFC exec told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer entering Week 6.
Tennessee football fans tore down the Neyland Stadium goalposts Saturday after UT's 52-49 win against Alabama. Here's how they'll be replaced.
George Kittle and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had differing opinions on what led to their Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is having a rough season that got worse Monday night in a second-half benching during the Chargers' game against the Broncos.
You already know the Buffalo Bills are among the NFL's elite. But have both the New York Jets and Giants worked their way into the top of the poll?
Christian McCaffrey's resurgence combined with the Panthers' implosion continue to fuel speculation he could be a prime trade chip.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.
Some of football's best receivers are off in Week 7 with the Bills, Eagles, Vikings and Rams on bye. With holes to fill, Andy Behrens has his top adds to target.
The Broncos benched Melvin Gordon on Monday, turning the backfield over to Latavius Murray and Mike Boone.
Nick Saban watches Tennessee-Alabama game film and reacts to the Vols' win.
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, who tries the make the best of a bad week for waiver wire opportunities.