‘I trust them 110%’ – Manchester United defender responds to agent controversy

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has publicly backed his agents amidst accusations of involvement in organised crime.

Every year we hear stories about certain agencies getting their hands dirty, or putting their noses in places they shouldn’t.

This time the issues concern an agency representing a United player – none other than Lindelof, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. The Swede has attracted interest from multiple Italian clubs in recent years.

Lindelof is represented by an agency led by Hasan Cetinkaya, and they have been accused of potentially having links to organised crime and criminal personnel.

It’s not a good look and they will want to clear their name. For instance, Cetinkaya will report the media organisations involved to the Media Ombudsman for defamation.

Rather than pretend nothing is going on, Lindelof spoke to Fotboll Skanalen on Tuesday about the controversial situation.

Lindelof, who is currently on international duty with Sweden, said: “I know that there is some kind of process going on right now.

“I will not comment on it. It continues to be handled. We have worked for many years, and they have helped me on many levels. I trust them 110%. That’s where I stand.”

Lindelof added: “I’m not very good at Instagram. That is the reason. Of course I talk to them, for me it’s more important than posting something on social media.”

Lindelof is set to face Denmark tonight in a friendly fixture. He could be up against United teammates Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund.

