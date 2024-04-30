'Trust of team-mates' key for Miller in breakthrough season

Teenager Lennon Miller says "getting the trust" of his more experienced Motherwell team-mates has been key to the 17-year-old excelling in an impressive breakthrough season.

A stellar campaign, during which the midfielder has made 27 appearances, has resulted in Miller being named on the shortlist for PFA young player of the year.

Having impressed early in the season at the age of just 16, Motherwell’s dip in form coincided with a two-month injury for the teenager, who suffered a fractured kneecap in November.

"It’s gone a lot better than I could have imagined," fit-again Miller said of his season.

"To get that injury was a low point, but I’ve come back and got myself back in the team.

"I just go on the pitch and try to enjoy the game as much as I can. I just tried to take it in my stride and the experienced players have helped with that.

"It helps getting the trust of your team-mates, they will give you the ball under pressure and know you deal with it."