'Trust the process': How Gavin Sawchuk became OU football's top running back

NORMAN — Gavin Sawchuk knows the value of patience.

After finishing last season with a 100-yard rushing performance against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, the redshirt freshman running back suffered a hamstring injury during fall camp.

It was a tough setback for Sawchuk, who missed OU's season opener against Arkansas State as a result. And as the next few weeks unfolded, he struggled to carve out a role in a crowded backfield.

"I was praying it would (heal) the next day, just trying to get back out there on the field," Sawchuk said. "But I was just trusting, waiting for my time to come. And then when it does, just take advantage of the opportunities that I have."

Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) celebrates after a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

That patience paid off.

Now healthy, Sawchuk is the lead running back on an OU team that ended its regular season in dominant fashion against TCU on Friday. The Sooners raced past the Horned Frogs for a 69-45 win at Owen Field as Sawchuk ran for 130 yards and a career-high three touchdowns on 22 carries.

It served as the latest in a series of strong performances by Sawchuk, who has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of the Sooners' last four games.

"I'm just continuing to stay focused," Sawchuk said. "It was hard earlier in the season. I was happy for those guys playing. But, as a competitor, you want to play. So it was hard just to be in that position."

Sawchuk's patience came in handy against TCU.

Despite entering the contest with a hot hand, he only carried the ball twice for a total of three yards in the first quarter. OU instead relied on the arm of Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 147 yards and one touchdown in the quarter.

It was a slow start to the day for Sawchuk, but it didn't seem to bother him.

Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) dives for a touchdown over TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge (6) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

"Watching the receivers, they made big plays down the field catching the ball," Sawchuk said. "I can't complain. I'm happy for them. They were scoring touchdowns, so I'm happy for that. It was a little strange. But yeah, I'm happy for them."

TCU's defense eventually adjusted in an effort to contain OU's passing game, which finished with 400 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

But that allowed the Sooners to get the ground game going, and Sawchuk capitalized.

He ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter alone and finished the game just five yards shy of tying a career high.

"They softened up a little bit and gave us a chance to get the run game going," offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. "I'm proud of Gavin, obviously, for doing what he did and continuing to play like he’s playing."

Sawchuk even showed patience after the game.

OU kept its hopes of reaching the Big 12 title game alive with its win over TCU, but it wasn't in the driver's seat. Its fate remained in the hands of fellow conference title contenders Texas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State, who hadn't played their respective regular-season finales yet.

Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs for a touchdown beside TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (25) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

It was a moment of helplessness for the Sooners, who could only watch the rest of the weekend unfold like everyone else. But Sawchuk kept his composure in his postgame interview.

"Just continue to stay ready and be prepared for whatever opportunity we get," Sawchuk said. "Things have to go our way, but we've just got to trust the process and see where the cards lay. And then we'll be ready for it the opportunity does come or if it doesn't."

Unfortunately for Sawchuk and the Sooners, that opportunity didn't come.

With OSU's 40-34 home win over BYU on Saturday, OU failed to reach the Big 12 Championship Game for the third straight season. The Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) must wait until Dec. 3 to see which bowl game they'll play in.

But regardless of which team OU faces, Sawchuk is patiently waiting to deliver.

"It feels great," Sawchuk said of his increased role. "I'm glad that I get to be an asset on the team and be able to help them."

