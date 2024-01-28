'Trust the process': Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe on Kalen DeBoer, Ryan Grubb

There have been many changes in the Alabama football program since the season ended less than a month ago.

Arguably the biggest change has been coach Nick Saban retiring after 17 seasons at the helm of the Crimson Tide program. Just a couple days after Saban announced his retirement, former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer was named Alabama's new head coach.

Since then, DeBoer has brought in nearly an entirely new staff to Alabama, including Ryan Grubb as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Grubb has previously worked under DeBoer at Washington, Fresno State and Sioux Falls. Together, the two created one of the nation's top offenses in the nation last season at Washington, where the Huskies made a run in the College Football Playoff, before ultimately falling to Michigan in the championship game.

With all the recent change that has taken over the Alabama football program, quarterback Jalen Milroe said the team is harping on one thing throughout it all — trusting the process.

"I think one thing in football, is you're going to have abnormal stuff that happens," Milroe said Sunday at his Youth Football Camp at Hillcrest High School. "I'm going to talk figuratively, whether it's in a game and the defense gives you something different than what you saw on tape, so you have to adjust. And that's something we had to adjust to was coach Saban retiring. And we also got to appreciate him while he was here on staff. You know, it's different, but what we got to do now is trust the process. That's something that's going to be critical and something that is harped on in the locker room, trusting the process."

Being only one month removed from the end of the season, Milroe said now is the time to focus on building his connections with his new coaches, something he has already began to do.

"Coach DeBoer is cool, I like him a lot," Milroe said. "He's relationship oriented, he does some really good stuff on offense and defense. I like him so far, it's just a process with everything.

"We're here in January, so all our focus is right now is be where your feet are. Right now, it's all about the relationship part. We're going to get to football at some point but right now it's about the relationship part and building upon last year, because at the end of the day there's some things we can fix from last year so we're trying to move in the right direction."

