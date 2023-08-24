Trust in preparation, teammates lifted Newark football past Zanesville

NEWARK — The importance of Newark’s rivalry with Zanesville was not lost on Alex Irwin.

The sophomore safety on the Newark football team is a legacy Wildcat. That made his outstanding play during last Friday’s 35-21 against the Blue Devils a bit sweeter.

“We just worked together as a team, listened to our coaches, did our job and really played together as a group,” said Irvin, whose mother Margie Irvin played basketball at Newark and his father Rashod Royster, a football and track star.

“We adjusted them to really well,” Irvin added. “We locked in.”

Newark earned its second victory against Zanesville since 2006 and gave the Wildcats quite a shot of momentum heading into Friday’s home opener against Mount Vernon.

Newark's sideline celebrates after getting a stop on defense during a 35-21 win against host Zanesville on Friday night at John D. Sulsberger Memorial Stadium.

The Wildcats were forced to respond to adversity from the start. They trailed 21-7 with 4:01 left in the first half and shut out the Blue Devils the rest of the way.

“You have to keep playing,” Newark coach Bill Franks said. “You have to take emotion out of it. You have to stay steady and be in the down you are in. Our theme was to trust your training. … The second part was to stay together because there were going to be highs and lows.”

Zanesville star quarterback Drew Doyle tested the Newark defense as he ran for 162 yards and two scores. The Wildcats, however, limited him to 9 for 30 through the air, and Tyler Hurd and Gavin Jenkins each intercepted passes.

Jonny Askew is Mount Vernon’s star and will line in up a variety of places. The Yellow Jackets, who beat Marion Harding 45-20 in Week 1, also can hurt defense with Jake Taylor at quarterback and Mavrik Gregory running inside.

“Jalen White, Tee Davie, Tyler Hurd, Drayson Peterson is our secondary,” said Irvin, who made a team-high 11 1/2 tackles against Zanesville. “Tee Davie is always hyping us up, always telling us to lock in.”

Mount Vernon was opportunistic in Week 1, scoring a pair of defensive touchdowns. Newark allowed Zanesville to recover a short kickoff in the first quarter and threw an interception late in the first half but was flawless the rest of the way.

Davie had a team-high 69 yards rushing, and senior quarterback Steele Meister’s 59 included three rushing TDs. He also threw a pair of TDs, including one to Peterson, a junior, who had a breakout game with 132 yards receiving.

“It’s going be great coming off a win against Zanesville,” Peterson said. “Our confidence is up. Hopefully, we will do well.”

The Wildcats will kick off at White Field on Friday where alumni will be eager to see an encore performance.

“It’s our town we have been in our whole life, and it’s really fun when you have the opportunity to have generational families,” Franks said.

