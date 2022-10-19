Trust Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers vs. Chicago

Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski explains why the New England Patriots running back has ‘Circle of Trust’ privileges in week 7.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Time to give it up for Jakobi Meyers. Fantasy points per game at wide receiver, he's wide receiver 16, it's been pretty good. Eight targets per week. Finally gotten over that touchdown allergy.

He's been productive with Mac Jones. He's been productive with unknown Bailey Zappe. This Patriots team starting to remind me of that 2001 team, right?

An unknown quarterback comes into play, defense is good, Belichick's having a ball. They probably should have beaten the Packers a few weeks ago. Did anything they wanted against Cleveland. I know you can look at that New England receiver room, the guys kind of muddle together.

Don't kid yourself. The number one target here is Meyeres. Chicago's pass defense is nothing special. I give you full permission to play Meyers as a fantasy play in week 7 in that Monday nighter at Chicago.

And if you don't roster Meyers, maybe you might want to look into a receiving prop or a yardage prop. I think they're in play as well. Jakobi Meyers, circle of trust privileges going forward.