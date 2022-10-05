Who do you trust more right now: Cowboys or Rams? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss who do you trust more right now between the Dallas Cowboys or the Los Angeles Rams.
Quietly Samson Ebukam is becoming a force on the 49ers' defensive line. @nicholasmcgee24 breaks it down:
Andre Dillard is set to return to practice after the Philadelphia Eagles activated his 21-day practice window
The Giants only had two quarterbacks on their active roster on Sunday, and both of them got injured during their win over the Bears, with starter Daniel Jones having an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor a concussion. But there appear to be reasons for optimism that Jones can play Sunday against the Packers. Jones [more]
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be season-long difference-makers.
Miami and New York will face off for the first of two matchups.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
After losing their second quarterback in as many weeks, the Patriots turned to a familiar face that has already won a Super Bowl with the team to help bolster a QB room searching for healthy bodies. No, it’s not Tom Brady.
What are the grades for each of the 32 teams in the first quarter of the NFL season?
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled an animal rights protester who stormed the field at Levi's Stadium during the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. Video via Direct Action Everywhere via Storyful.
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for [more]
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
The former champion has competed in the UFC 14 times, against 11 different fighters
The Commanders are just four weeks into the Carson Wentz experience, but things already sound like they're turning for the worst in our nation's capitol. By Adam Hermann
Police in Arizona are investigating the incident. No injuries were reported.
Who should the #Broncos start at running back this week? 🤔 Vote in our poll! 👇