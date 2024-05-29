'Trust Iraola to get the best out of him' - your views on Unal signing

[BBC]

Following Wednesday's news that Enes Unal has joined Bournemouth permanently, we asked you for your opinions on the signing.

Here are some of your responses:

Mahir: The Cherries have a bargain there. Unal is a proven goalscorer and will do well for them.

Ed: Great to secure Unal. Vital goal and assist against Sheffield United and Luton Town, and when he started he always looked like scoring, as shown against Brighton. Trust Andoni Iraola to get the best out of him next season. Now to strengthen starting goalkeeper, right-back and left-wing, and a back-up left-back with the possible departure of Lloyd Kelly. Passports renewed - up the Cherries.

Phil: Unal showed flashes of being a really good player and his work-rate fits Andoni's blueprint perfectly. A good start to the window. Now to bring Aaron Ramsdale home and flesh out squad depth a bit more.

Tony: Good business - a bargain for £13m.