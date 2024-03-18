Trust an important dimension of FSU football's success under coach Mike Norvell

Mike Norvell has built a culture of trust within his Florida State football program.

That might be the most important dimension when measuring the Seminoles’ success under the energized Norvell.

“We talk all the time about the right fit for Florida State,” Norvell said Monday during his annual coaches’ luncheon prior to the start of spring practice Tuesday. “Who are (players) willing to be? Everybody wants to be successful.

“What are you willing to do to make that your reality?”

Reality, of course, has meant drastic changes at FSU.

Stadium renovation.

The construction of a football-only facility.

Hefty increases in season ticket prices, not including one-time capital gift contributions.

The legal fight between FSU and ACC.

College football is big business – and it's in crisis due to escalating costs – but Norvell has been big for the Seminoles.

Winning football raises a school’s profile, generates excitement and literally can mean millions of dollars to a community.

After Norvell inherited a program in disarray in 2020, he led it last season to its first ACC championship since 2014 and a 13-0 record heading into the Orange Bowl against Georgia.

Not even a historic College Football Playoff snub and Orange Bowl defeat can alter FSU’s upward trend.

FSU reaffirms commitment to football coach Mike Norvell with $80 million contract

Norvell’s name surfaced as a possible replacement last January shortly after legendary Nick Saban stepped down at Alabama. Norvell was considered the frontrunner by some, but said “the right fit” was a defining factor in his decision to remain at FSU.

FSU leadership also reaffirmed its commitment to Norvell and his vision, agreeing to a new eight-year contract that will pay Norvell more than $10 million annually –and it comes with a substantial increase in resources.

Norvell pointed again to that alignment with leadership Monday and sounded genuinely thankful.

Personally, what I like most about Norvell is he doesn’t shy away from expectations. He's engaged and personable. There’s plenty of coach-speak and generalities in his responses – and he also tends to sidestep business and conference challenges.

But Norvell expects to win on the field and he's PO'd when that does not happen.

FSU football coach Mike Norvell outlines expectations for 2024 season

Norvell outlined his expectations next season for his team, which will feature a revamped roster, starting at quarterback under transfer DJ Uiagalelei.

Norvell praised his staff’s continuity that helped him sign the program’s most talented crop of transfers and his best high school recruiting class. He commended his support staff that this season features former FSU softball pitcher Mack Leonard as coordinator of player development and football operations.

Florida State football quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and other quarterbacks take part in the final Tour of Duty winter workouts ahead of 2024 spring practices on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Norvell also believes the Seminoles are coming off their best offseason, saying they are stronger and faster, which should help improve the vertical passing game.

“Now it’s time to transition that out to the field,” Norvell said. “Who is going to separate themselves through the competition of spring practice?"

It will be fun to watch the Seminoles’ progress over the next month.

Norvell and FSU are building for the 2024 season that starts in the Aer Lingus College Football against Georgia Tech Aug. 24 in Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The Seminoles’ 12-game schedule also features Cal, SMU and Notre Dame, in addition to state rivals Miami and Florida.

Norvell puts his heart into everything he does at FSU.

He takes pride in being the program's football coach and a Seminole.

It starts with trust.

"I like the work ethic, the relationships being built," Norvell said.

Jim Henry is sports editor of the Tallahassee Democrat. Email him at jjhenry@tallahassee.com

