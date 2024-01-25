How trust elevated Penn grad Drew Lutz into a leader for Bethel men's basketball team

MISHAWAKA — Even Drew Lutz admits he’s getting old.

“I’ve played a lot of basketball games,” Lutz said.

With his “old” age comes experience, which the graduate senior used to become a leader for a Bethel University men’s basketball team that’s ranked 23rd in the NAIA polls this week.

“I definitely feel like I’ve earned the right to be a leader,” Lutz said. “God wants us to lead people younger than you, and I’ve had that in my career when I was a freshman at Incarnate Word. I had guys leading me, so being able to do that for others has been really cool.”

Lutz, a 2019 Penn High School graduate, played three years collegiately at Division-I Incarnate Word before transferring closer to home at Bethel. After scoring 797 points for the Cardinals, Lutz has poured in 1,230 points for the Pilots in the past year-plus. He passed the 2,000-career point mark last week during a win over Taylor University.

“It’s pretty cool. … I’ve had a lot of great teammates along the way and great coaches, both at Incarnate Word and here,” Lutz said. “Coach (Steve) Drabyn has brought my game to a whole new level with my confidence. I’m just playing free and fearless, as God wants us to. Coach Drabyn has been huge.”

Drabyn — who’s in his fifth year leading the Pilots program — noticed an increased trust from Lutz, which has helped elevate him and the rest of his teammates around him.

“I think he trusts me more; I think he trusts our system more, trusts his teammates,” Drabyn said. “I think he’s got some guys around him that he trusts more, and that’s helped our team. … His work ethic is second to none. He’s always in the gym. He cares about his teammates, and they know he cares about them; just checking in on guys. He’s got their back and they’ve got his back.”

The Pilots earned the No. 23 ranking with a 15-4 start to the season, including a win over then-No. 6 Georgetown College on Dec. 12. They nearly picked up another signature win Wednesday against No. 1 Grace College, going ahead by as many as 17 points in the first half before the Lancers rallied for an 81-74 win.

Bethel graduate senior Drew Lutz, right, dribbles toward the hoop while being defended by Grace College junior Brett Sickafoose during a men's basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Bethel University in Mishawaka.

“We think we’re going to play them three more times: once at their place, once in the conference tournament, and then the national tournament,” Lutz said. “(Wednesday) definitely shows that we can play with anybody. I’m proud of our fight, and we’re going to respond better in practice. I’m excited to get back to work.”

Lutz was one of several former area high school standouts to make contributions in the game. While Lutz had a team-high 19 points, Jimtown graduate Preston Phillips added 15 points, Plymouth alum Clay Hilliard had nine and NorthWood graduate Trent Edwards had eight.

On the other side, a catalyst for the comeback for Grace was former Northridge standout Carter Stoltzfus. The Lancers junior had the go-ahead layup that gave his team the lead for the first time in the game, 65-63. He also played stout defense on Lutz down the stretch, limiting what the quick-shooting southpaw could do.

Of the 29 players combined on the Bethel and Grace rosters, 23 are from Indiana, with most of those from the northern third of the state.

“The high school coaches in this state ae great,” Drabyn said. “The players have been coached well; the discipline is there. They have high basketball IQ, and so as we’ve evolved, we’ve gotten more Indiana guys. … I think the Michiana area the last couple of years has gotten better.”

Bethel graduate senior Preston Phillips (23 in white) puts up a tough-angled layup over Grace College junior Ian Scott (23 in red) during a men's basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Bethel University in Mishawaka.

As Lutz’s collegiate playing days wind down, a decision looms on if he wants to pursue a professional career. He’s set to get married this summer as well, which could influence the decision to explore an overseas basketball move.

“I’ve talked to some people. I’m not really sure what that all looks like, but I’ll be able to see more after the season,” Lutz said. “Either that, or I’d like to become a college basketball coach. Going to keep praying about it and see where the Lord and my fiancée want to go.”

The immediate focus, however, is making it to the NAIA national tournament for a second-straight year and doing everything they can to win the program’s first national title since 1998.

“Our goal is to hang up another red banner here at Bethel because that’s been the standard since I watched Bethel basketball growing up,” Lutz said. “I’d love to bring that here. I think we have the potential and buy-in, as far as the team, to do that. I’d say that’s our ceiling. Who knows if it’ll happen, but we’re going to give it our all.”

